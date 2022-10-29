Alexa
New landslides delay repair of typhoon-hit Taiwan highway

Provincial Highway No. 7 will need extra repairs amid continuing heavy rain

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/29 20:10
New landslides Saturday are delaying repair work on Provincial Highway No. 7. (CNA, MOTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While Tropical Storm Nalgae was not expected to hit Taiwan directly, heavy rain has damaged a road which was still being repaired after a previous storm, reports said Saturday (Oct. 29).

A section of Provincial Highway No. 7 through mountainous parts of Taoyuan City and Yilan County was severely damaged by Typhoon Nesat on Oct. 16, trapping hundreds of guests inside a holiday resort for up to a week.

Repair work on several parts of the road swept away by rock slides had been expected to be completed by the end of the month, but heavy rains battering the area Saturday caused new damage, CNA reported.

A stretch of 50 meters in the area known as Huitouwan had disappeared into a ravine, the report said. As a result, the deadline for the repair would have to be pushed back, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

A visit to the site on Sunday (Oct. 30) would be needed before a new strategy could be determined to fix the road, while heavy rain was expected to last at least until Wednesday (Nov. 2). In order to guarantee the safety of the repair teams amid unstable conditions, work was likely to be suspended until the rain subsided, per CNA.
landslides
rockslides
typhoon
Typhoon Nesat
Tropical Storm Nalgae
Provincial Highway No. 7

