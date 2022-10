TOKYO (AP) — New Zealand has beaten Japan 38-31 in a one-off rugby test at the National Stadium.

___

New Zealand 38 (Brodie Retallick, Braydon Ennor, Sevu Reece, Caleb Clarke, Hoskins Sotutu tries; Richie Mo'unga 5 conversions, penalty), Japan 31 (Takuya Yamasawa, Yutaka Nagare, Warner Dearns, Kazuki Himeno tries; Yamasawa 2 conversions, penalty, Seungsin Lee 2 conversions). HT: 21-17