Taiwan and US discuss international participation

Foreign ministry thanks US for continued support in bid to join UN and other organizations

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/29 16:32
File photo of the flags of U.S. and Taiwan.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States on Friday (Oct. 28) has held a high-level meeting in Washington to discuss Taiwan’s participation at the United Nations and other international organizations.

The U.S. State Department wrote in a press release that its officials, along with their counterparts in the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) convened to evaluate efforts over the past year to join the World Health Assembly, International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly. It also looked at supporting Taiwan’s meaningful participation in non-U.N., international, and regional organizations, as well as in multilateral initiatives.

“Participants exchanged views on addressing global issues, such as global public health, civil aviation safety, climate change, the environment, telecommunications, intellectual property, economic cooperation, and freedom of religion or belief,” the press release read.

“U.S. participants applauded Taiwan’s contributions to the international community and reiterated the U.S. commitment to Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international fora, in accordance with long-standing U.S. policy.”

The State Department added, “All participants agreed on the need to strengthen our engagement with like-minded partners in Geneva, Montreal, New York, Taipei, Washington, and elsewhere to increase awareness of Taiwan’s positive contributions to the international community.”

In response, MOFA thanked U.S. for its friendship and support. It wrote that its representatives at the meeting said Taiwan will continue to follow its principles of “professionalism, pragmaticism, contribution” in promoting its international participation while helping maintain rule-based international order along with like-minded countries.
