Taiwan promotes post-COVID travel at Montreal fair

Tourism Bureau counts on diversity to attract travelers

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/29 15:34
Taiwan promotes tourism at a Montreal travel fair. (CNA, Tourism Bureau New York office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the Oct. 13 reopening of its borders for tourism, Taiwan is promoting its attractions at the International Tourism and Travel Show in the Canadian city of Montreal, reports said Saturday (Oct. 29).

The Tourism Bureau is relying on the country’s diversity, showcasing a range of destinations involving nature, culture, cuisine, and lifestyle at the Oct. 28-30 event, CNA reported.

While targeting members of the public by introducing cultural traditions and by holding raffles, the Tourism Bureau also invited travel agents to seminars helping them improve the promotion of the country.

Taiwan’s geographical location and its wide range of choices made it a perfect destination for post-COVID travel, bureau officials said. In addition, the country boasts convenient and rapid connections to other countries in the region.

At the Montreal fair, the bureau also introduced one of next year’s top cultural events, the Lantern Festival, to be hosted by Taipei City Feb. 5-19, 2023.
