Taiwan LGBT+ Pride marks 20th anniversary

Asia’s biggest pride parade seeks to break through gender frameworks

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/29 15:11
The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association expects at least 120,000 people to join the LGBT Pride parade despite the rainy weather. 

The Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association expects at least 120,000 people to join the LGBT Pride parade despite the rainy weather.  (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Taiwan LGBT+ Pride parade, occurring for the 20th year, and finally being held physically after two years, set off at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 29) with a mission to break through gender frameworks.

At the opening press conference, parade organizer Taiwan Rainbow Civil Action Association’s (TWRCAA) Chair Little Whale (小鯨) said the theme of this year’s parade, “An Unlimited Future,” is about undoing existing social structures and liberating those suffering from gender oppression.

“This is also what we have been doing over the past 20 years. Our ultimate goal is that one day, no one has to specifically label their identity. Everyone can hold their own identity without being viewed or treated differently by society because of this or whether you have come out or not.”

He added the pride parade has continued after Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage because there are still many issues to be resolved. The TWRCAA said they are still trying raise awareness about subjects such as AIDS and long-term care for elderly LGBT+ members.

Paraders pose for a photo near Taipei City Hall. (Taiwan News photo)

“Our hope is that, after same-sex marriage has passed, the Taiwanese public can understand that LGBT+ issues are not limited to just marriage equality. We hope everyone can, after the passing of same-sex marriage, continue to pay attention to and improve gay rights in Taiwan,” a spokesperson said.

The 2022 Taiwan LGBT Pride has over 50 sponsors and features over 40 vendors at its rainbow market. In addition, more than 20 non-government organizations were present.

According to the TWRCAA, one of the featured organizations that signed up for this year’s parade was KyivPride. A representative has been invited to speak on stage later in the evening, along with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s Medical Response Division Deputy Head Philip Lo (羅一鈞) and former Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女).

As this year’s events mark the 20th anniversary of Taiwan LGBT Pride, the TWRCAA said it organized a special exhibition as a look back on its work over the past two decades. The exhibition runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 6 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, and the TWRCAA invited those joining the parade to visit after the day’s events.

When asked if the rainy weather on Saturday would affect plans for the parade, TWRCAA said aside from a slight delay, everything should go on as normal. The rain did affect the TWRCAA’s estimate of how many people would attend the parade. However, it gave a conservative number of 120,000 people, though it had expected 150,000 to turn up if not for the weather.

Paraders celebrate pride despite the rain. (CNA photo)

A pet duck in rainbow ribbon joins the pride parade. (Taiwan News photo)
