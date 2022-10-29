Alexa
Taiwan adds 32,486 local COVID cases, 76 deaths

CECC announces 34 imported cases

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/29 14:18
(Taiwan News, Huang Tzu-ti image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 32,486 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Oct. 29), as well as 76 deaths and 34 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The number of local cases has been falling steadily week by week, but the authorities say they will wait until November before discussing the possibility of ending the mask mandate. Taiwan reopened its borders to international tourists and tour groups on Oct. 13, also doing away with the mandatory three-day quarantine for arrivals from overseas.

Saturday's new local cases included 14,841 males and 17,630 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 5,671, followed by Taichung City with 4,343 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 3,962. Taoyuan, Taipei, Tainan, Changhua, and Pingtung each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 76 newly reported deaths were 44 male and 32 female local cases aged between 20 and 99, including 68 suffering from chronic diseases and 55 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Aug. 28 and Oct. 26, and passed away between Sept. 22 and Oct. 26.

The 34 new imported cases included 22 males and 12 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Sept. 29 and Oct. 28.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 7,658,580 COVID cases, including 7,622,222 domestic cases and 36,304 imported ones. The 12,696 fatalities include 12,679 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,595 deaths, Taipei City 1,433, Taichung City 1,308, and Kaohsiung City 1,204.
