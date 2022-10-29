Puerto Rico policeman accused of running over legislator

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rico police officer was accused Friday of running over a municipal legislator with his car and abandoning the scene.

The officer faces three charges, including destruction of evidence, and is being held on $300,000 bond.

The incident occurred the night of Oct. 11 in the eastern mountain town of Las Piedras. The female legislator, Norma Casanova Delgado, remains hospitalized.

Puerto Rico Police Chief Antonio López announced that he had expelled the officer from the U.S. territory’s department.