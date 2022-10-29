AP Week in Pictures: Global

Taisiia Kovaliova, 15, stands amongst the rubble of a playground in front of her house hit by a Russian missile in Mykolaiv, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. "I... Taisiia Kovaliova, 15, stands amongst the rubble of a playground in front of her house hit by a Russian missile in Mykolaiv, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. "I spent all my childhood and life at this courtyard, I already feel nostalgic. I went to this swing that stood it all" Taisiia said. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)