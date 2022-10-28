漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
Teenage soccer player lives her dream
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2022/10/28 16:58
Tweet
Updated : 2022-10-29 04:47 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Rich Chinese, Taiwanese selling off China assets en masse
Taiwan's Kinmen Bridge opens to traffic on Oct. 30
Taiwan’s immigration authority ends automatic extensions for foreigners
FBI nabs Taiwanese man for secret work with Taiwan Navy
22 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships tracked around Taiwan
Tropical Storm Nalgae's path swings toward Taiwan
China's Biren lays off third of staff after Taiwan's TSMC cuts off chips
Typhoon expected to form Oct. 27, impact on Taiwan uncertain
Biden says US wants to avoid war with China
Taiwan 1st country in Asia to approve Moderna's BA.5 booster