Newly-weds Lisset Diaz Vallejo, right, and Liusba Grajales hug after getting married at the notary office in Santa Clara, Cuba, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. The couple, who have been together for seven years, is one of the first to make the decision to get legally married in Cuba following the new Family Code, which opened up everything from equal marriage to surrogate mothers. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)