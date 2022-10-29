Turkish representative confident of deeper ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Interactions between Taiwan and Turkiye will become tighter in the future, Turkish Representative Muhammed Berdibek said at a National Day event organized by the Turkiye Trade Office in Taipei on Friday (Oct. 28).

“There are lots of opportunities to collaborate on the basis of mutual benefits,” Berdibek said. He pointed out that Turkiye is the 11th fastest-growing economy in the world, and the No. 1 fastest-growing economy in the E.U, thanks to “a dynamic private sector and a young population.”

The representative said his nation opposes terrorism and contributes greatly to worldwide humanitarian aid and conflict resolution and mediation.

In terms of bilateral relations with Taiwan, Berdibek said things have expanded in “multi-dimensional areas” after direct flights via Turkish Airlines and the mutual free visa program were launched.

“There are now six flights per week between Istanbul and Taipei and they are always fully booked,” he said.

The representative said business ties have also deepened. In April, YC Inox, Taiwan’s leading stainless-steel manufacturer, successfully produced the first stainless steel pipe in their plant in Turkiye, and decided to increase their investment in the country to around NT$1.4 billion (US$43.6 million).

Additionally, the Taiwanese motorcycle giant KYMCO will collaborate with Turkish company Dogan Trend Otomotive to begin manufacturing motorcycles for the Turkish and European markets, Berdibek said.

Regarding education exchanges, he said there are currently around 130 Turkish students studying in Taiwan, while the number of Taiwanese students in Turkiye is increasing steadily.

Anthony Chung-Yi Ho (賀忠義), Ministry of Foreign Affairs director general of West Asian and African Affairs, said, “Taiwan and Turkey have had a long-standing friendship and partnership.” He pointed out that in 2021, the bilateral trade volume reached US$1.77 billion, which was an increase of 23% from 2020.

Turkey is the third largest market for Taiwan’s machine tools, while Taiwan is Turkey’s number one supplier of machine tools, Chung said. Many Taiwanese companies have invested in Turkey, given that “Taiwan’s advanced manufacturing technology and integrated ICT supply chain (industries) are strong partners for Turkish manufacturers,” he said.

The Taiwan and Turkiye governments and civic organizations have also worked together to provide rice, computers, wheelchairs, and other resources to friends in need of help, including Syrian refugees, Chung said. The two countries have built schools and community centers which offer academic and vocational training, he added.

The National Day event was held at the Shangri La Far Eastern hotel and featured a number of Turkish dishes for guests to enjoy. This year marks 99 years since the founding of the Republic of Turkiye.