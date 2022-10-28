Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Nov. 1

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for September, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2

WASHINGTON —Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and economic forecast due at 2:00 p.m.; news conference at 2:30 p.m.

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

THURSDAY, Nov. 3

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Moderna Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Doordash Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.

FRIDAY, Nov. 4

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for October, 8:30 a.m.