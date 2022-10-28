Spain: Prosecutors drop fraud charges against Neymar

Prosecutors in Spain withdrew corruption and fraud charges against soccer star Neymar on Friday.

The Brazilian international who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain was on trial with eight others on charges related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona nine years ago.

"There is not the slightest hint of crime," prosecutor Luis Garcia Canton said after all defendants had testified in the trial in Barcelona, asking the judge for the "acquittal of all defendants."

Brazilian investment firm DIS claimed that it owned 40% of the rights to Neymar's contract and that it lost out on its rightful cut from the deal because the value of the transfer was undersold to them.

A court document released in July alleged that Barcelona initiated negotiations in 2011 with the player, paying him €40 million to ensure his move when his contract with Santos expired in 2014 and thereby preventing other clubs from signing him.

Prosecutors argued Neymar and the other defendants attempted to hide the true amount of the transfer fee so they could make a lower payment to DIS.

Neymar's legal representatives to sue for costs

The other defendants included his parents, as well as former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues and former Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell.

Prosecutors wanted a two-year prison term for Neymar and the payment of a €‎10 million ($9.95 million) fine.

A source close to the Neymar family told Reuters that their legal representatives Baker Mckenzie would claim costs against the private prosecution for what they consider recklessness, acting in poor faith and for abuse of process.

They also reserved the right to file a claim for damages.

