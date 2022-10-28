Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

Level 3 shock waves felt from magnitude 5.1 temblor in Yilan, Taoyuan, and Hualien

  143
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/28 23:43
Map of magnitude 5.1 temblor. (CWB image)

Map of magnitude 5.1 temblor. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan at 11:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 30.4 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 63.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County, Taoyuan City, and Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Changhua County.

An intensity level of 1 was reported in Taipei City, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chaiyi City, and Keelung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes east Taiwan
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes east Taiwan
2022/10/11 03:37
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rocks east Taiwan county
2022/10/07 14:26
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake rattles eastern Taiwan
2022/10/03 09:22
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Hualien in east Taiwan
2022/10/01 09:37
Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan
Earthquakes continue to rock southeast Taiwan
2022/09/23 10:23