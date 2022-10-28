Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocks northeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan at 11:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 30.4 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall, with a focal depth of 63.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County, Taoyuan City, and Hualien County. An intensity level of 2 was recorded in New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, Nantou County, and Changhua County.

An intensity level of 1 was reported in Taipei City, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Taitung County, Chiayi County, Yunlin County, Chaiyi City, and Keelung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.