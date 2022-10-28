NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 8 7 1 0 14 35 21 Philadelphia 7 5 2 0 10 21 17 Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 20 14 Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 30 21 Florida 8 4 3 1 9 24 25 Toronto 8 4 3 1 9 22 22 Buffalo 7 4 3 0 8 25 19 New Jersey 7 4 3 0 8 23 22 Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 27 22 Detroit 7 3 2 2 8 23 23 Montreal 8 4 4 0 8 20 23 Tampa Bay 8 4 4 0 8 24 25 Washington 8 4 4 0 8 25 26 N.Y. Rangers 8 3 3 2 8 22 26 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 22 18 Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 25 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 8 6 2 0 12 26 16 Dallas 8 5 2 1 11 25 15 Calgary 6 5 1 0 10 22 17 Edmonton 8 5 3 0 10 31 26 Colorado 7 4 2 1 9 25 21 Chicago 7 4 3 0 8 25 23 Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 22 21 Los Angeles 9 4 5 0 8 32 39 Seattle 9 3 4 2 8 30 33 Minnesota 7 3 3 1 7 26 30 Nashville 8 3 4 1 7 22 26 St. Louis 6 3 3 0 6 14 18 San Jose 10 3 7 0 6 21 30 Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 19 29 Vancouver 8 1 5 2 4 23 34 Anaheim 7 1 5 1 3 16 32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Montreal 3, Buffalo 2

Boston 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Philadelphia 4, Florida 3

Nashville 6, St. Louis 2

Dallas 2, Washington 0

Edmonton 6, Chicago 5

Vancouver 5, Seattle 4

San Jose 4, Toronto 3, OT

Winnipeg 6, Los Angeles 4

Friday's Games

Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.