AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/10/28 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 10
WB/Scranton 5 4 0 1 0 9 15 9
Bridgeport 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 13
Providence 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12
Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10
Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12
Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 13
Hartford 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 17
Toronto 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 14
Belleville 6 3 2 1 0 7 22 22
Cleveland 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 25
Syracuse 5 1 2 0 2 4 21 22
Utica 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 7
Laval 6 1 4 1 0 3 15 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 5 4 0 1 0 9 24 12
Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19
Texas 6 3 2 0 1 7 20 19
Chicago 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12
Milwaukee 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 15
Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 18
Iowa 4 0 2 0 2 2 7 13
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 11
San Jose 5 4 1 0 0 8 15 8
Coachella Valley 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 14
Tucson 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 13
Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 18
Abbotsford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 20
Colorado 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 18
San Diego 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 20
Calgary 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17
Henderson 6 1 5 0 0 2 15 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Colorado at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled