Tanzania's commercial capital imposes water restrictions

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — One of Africa’s largest and fastest growing cities has imposed water restrictions as officials blame dry weather and dropping river levels.

Some of the more than 6 million residents of Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, say thousands of homes have had no water for weeks.

The country’s water minister, Jumaa Aweso, said the city’s water authority has been working to provide a better supply from the struggling Lower Ruvu water treatment plant.

Frustration is growing. Resident Victor Musa said it has been three days and “I have no water.” He alleged that even the rationing plan is faulty, saying his family and other homes received the last supply of water for just 20 minutes.

Last year, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa inspected the water treatment plants after the city went for days without water. President Samia Suluhu Hassan directed authorities to ensure they protect water sources from encroachers.

Civil society groups have criticized the city’s water authority over the rate of water lost because of illegal connections and other factors.