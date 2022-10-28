Alexa
Blackpink's 'Born Pink' Taiwan concert tickets go on sale in November

K-pop supergroup expected to fill Kaohsiung National Stadium on March 18

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/28 20:03
Blackpink (YG entertainment) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Friday (Oct. 28), the K-pop group Blackpink and their record label YG Entertainment announced details of the group’s “Born Pink” world tour dates in Asia.

It was previously announced in August that the girl group was planning to perform in Kaohsiung on March 18, 2023. With the announcement today, the venue for the concert has been confirmed as Kaohsiung National Stadium.

According to reports, members of the official BLINK fan group will be able to preorder tickets from Nov. 8. For the general public, tickets will be available on the Live Nation ticketing platform starting 10:00 p.m on Nov. 9, and then via Tixcraft starting at noon on Nov. 10.

Ticket prices have not yet been displayed, but general admission for Blackpink shows typically averages between US$200 and US$300.

YG Entertainment noted in their announcement that with the exception of Hong Kong, all of the shows across Asia will be held in stadiums, making this tour “the largest Asia stadium tour among all girl groups in the world.”

Blackpink was formed in 2016, and is now touring to promote their second studio album, Born Pink, which was released on Sept. 16. The album has already become one of the best-selling k-pop girl group records in history.

Their first single from the album “Shut Down” has over 100 million plays on Spotify and has been in the Hot 100 and Global 200 charts for three weeks straight, reports CNA.

The show in Kaohsiung will be Blackpink’s second concert in Taiwan. The group previously performed in Taipei in 2019.

BLACKPINK
K-pop
Kaohsiung
Kaohsiung National Stadium

