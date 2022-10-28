The best mountain hiking trails in Europe

Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria and Slovenia share the Alps. This truly European mountain range can be crossed via various... Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria and Slovenia share the Alps. This truly European mountain range can be crossed via various routes. One trekking classic is the E5 which goes from Oberstdorf in Germany to Merano, Italy. The route takes about a week, during which hikers go from one mountain refuge to another, enjoying panoramic mountain views along the way.