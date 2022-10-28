Czech Chamber of Deputies speaker plans 2023 visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European Values Center (EVC) for Security Policy, a Czech think tank, organized a “Taiwan-Czech-Ukraine Forum” on Friday (Oct. 28).

At the event, the speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, said she plans to lead a large delegation on a visit to Taiwan next spring.

While the two countries do not maintain official diplomatic relations, ties have gradually improved over the past few years, with the visit by Senate President Milos Vystrcil in 2020 as the highest-level political exchange between the two countries. In September, a Senate delegation led by former presidential candidate Jiri Drahos spent a week in Taiwan.

One of the speakers at the forum was Kristyna Plasilova, who is a top advisor to the Czech foreign minister. She said that she stayed in Taiwan in a private capacity for a short period of Mandarin studies, CNA reported.

EVC Director Jakub Janda said the think tank was working on a range of projects, including exchange visits between delegations from Taiwan and Ukraine, with a democratic summit meeting scheduled for Prague Nov. 8-10.

Janda added that the EVC had already arranged a private visit by Taiwan defense industry representatives to the Czech Republic, and that more private and public trips would be forthcoming.

Janda drew a parallel between Russia and China, adding that a victory by Ukraine would achieve a thorough change. For Taiwan, he advised the launch of a territorial defense force familiar with the use of light weapons.