Japanese play smashes Taiwan's National Theater and Concert Hall ticket sales record

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese theatrical director Noda Hideki (野田秀樹) collaborated with the British rock band Queen to launch his latest stage play “Q: A Night at the Kabuki,” which is a blockbuster hit in Taipei.

Previously, the talented director’s 2020 comedy "One Green Bottle" (滾啦) sold out immediately, according to the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH). This year, Noda’s latest work toured London, Tokyo, and Osaka before its final stop in Taipei.

Kabuki is a classic Japanese dance-drama that is famous for its heavily-stylized performances and costumes. UNESCO announced that kabuki is an intangible heritage with outstanding universal value in 2005.

NTCH said in a press release that thousands of tickets for “Q: A Night at The Kabuki” sold out in a day and broke the platform’s 35-year selling record. Over 13,000 fans rushed online as soon as the tickets were launched.

Inspired by the British band Queen’s 1975 album, “A Night at the Opera,” the play features Matsu Takako, Hirose Suzu, and Kamikawa Takaya. It was the 45-year-old Matsu’s debut performance in Taiwan.

Nado shared in a clip that he had always wanted to write the final chapter of “Romeo and Juliet” and his dream came true when Queen offered him a collaboration opportunity. Based on Japanese history and accompanied by "Bohemian Rhapsody," Nado brings the world-famous lovers back to life.

The show will go on from Tuesday to Sunday (Oct. 30) at NTCH. Director Noda will have a talk with Sunday ticket holders after the performance.