Taiwan cuts Q3 GDP forecast to 4.1%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) will grow by a lower-than-expected 4.1% during the third quarter, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said Friday (Oct. 28).

The new forecast was 0.61% lower than the 4.71% mentioned by the government department in August, CNA reported. It said an unexpected decline in the growth rate for Taiwan’s exports was the main reason for the downward revision.

In August, DGBAS also predicted GDP growth for the whole of 2022 at 3.76%, though National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) later told reporters the figure would be lower, but still above 3%.

For the fourth quarter, DGBAS predicted 3.53%, but no revision has been announced yet. Estimates of the country’s exports during the third quarter were lower than anticipated, influencing predictions for GDP growth during the rest of 2022.