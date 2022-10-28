Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/10/28 15:31
Catherine, 70, looks out the window while holding a candle for light inside her house during a power outage, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thur...
People check the damage at their apartments hit by a Russian missile in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
A mother of one of the children cries at the scene of a fire, at the Salama School for the Blind in Luga village, Mukono district, Uganda Tuesday, Oct...
Sudanese demonstrators attend a rally to demand the return to civilian rule nearly a year after a military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,...
Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni, right, talks to the press as Forza Italia president Silvio Berlusconi looks up at the Quirinale Presidentia...
A fox walks past 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak became Britain's first prime minister of color...
King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative P...
Hungarian honour guards attend the official flag raising ceremony for the 66th anniversary of Hungarian anti-communist uprising of 1956 in front of th...
An elderly woman looks through a welding filter during a partial solar eclipse in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
A steam train drives through a forest, destroyed by the bark beetle and drought, in the Harz mountains near the train station in Schierke, Germany, Su...
Participants cry while listening to a speech by a victim of domestic violence during a protest aiming to raise awareness to the violence and prejudice...
A flock of sheep are driven across Plaza Mayor in central Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Sheep were guided by shepherds through the Madrid stre...
Napoli's Victor Osimhen, center, scores his side's opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between Roma and Napoli, at the Olimpic stadium in Rome,...
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema holds the 2022 Ballon d'Or trophy prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla at the Santiag...

OCT. 21–27, 2022

From power outages and destroyed neighborhoods in Ukraine as Russian troops strike plants and shell residential buildings to a devastating fire in Uganda that killed 11 blind children at a boarding school, this has been a dramatic week for news.

In politics, Rishi Sunak met the King and became Britain's third prime minister this year, while in Italy the far right took over, with Giorgia Meloni becoming the first woman premier.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Khartoum to mark the first anniversary of the military coup. Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.

In Bucharest, women called for the protection of the victims of domestic violence and the implementation of a national strategy to ensure gender equality, while a flock of sheep were in Madrid’s Plaza Mayor in defense of ancient grazing and migration rights.

Also in Madrid, Karim Benzema was showing off his Ballon d’Or to fans.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, chief photographer in Berlin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com