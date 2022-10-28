Putin claims Taiwan is part of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday (Oct. 27) claimed that Taiwan is part of China, prompting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to issue a statement saying Taiwan is a sovereign, independent country, "not subordinate to the autocratic People's Republic of China."

During a speech on Thursday (Oct. 27), Putin claimed the U.S. should not have destroyed relations with China over Taiwan. He said his country recognizes Taiwan as a part of China and the visit by "that grandma," U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan and other trips by U.S. officials were "provocations."

On Friday morning (Oct. 28), MOFA issued a press release that "severely condemned the false statement made by the Russian government." The ministry reiterated that Taiwan is a "sovereign and independent country and is not subordinate to the autocratic People's Republic of China."

The ministry also pointed out the regime in Beijing led by the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled over Taiwan for one day and "naturally does not enjoy any sovereignty over Taiwan." It said the Taiwan government welcomes interactions with all countries and international partners that recognize the value of human rights, rule of law, and values of democracy and freedom.

MOFA insisted the future of Taiwan must be determined by the 23.5 million people of Taiwan and vowed that the Taiwan government and people "will never yield to the military, political, and economic coercion launched by the totalitarian Chinese government."

After Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, the "indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians" has been condemned and sanctioned by democratic countries around the world, including Taiwan, added the ministry. It accused Putin and his government officials of "deliberately using the provocation of Western countries on the Taiwan issue as an excuse to confuse international audiences and divert the focus of Russia's aggression against Ukraine."

MOFA said that Taiwan will continue to support Ukraine and assist the Ukrainian people in rebuilding their homes with like-minded countries and on Wednesday (Oct. 26) pledged US$56 million (NT$1.8 billion) in aid to help Ukraine rebuild.