Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

CFR president advocates US policy of 'strategic clarity' toward Taiwan

China's threats towards Taiwan are unacceptable, says Richard Haass

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/28 16:13
Council of Foreign Relations President, Richard Haass. 

Council of Foreign Relations President, Richard Haass.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The president of the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR), Richard Haass, spoke via teleconference at the International Conference on PRC’s Power Shift and Governance, hosted in Taipei on Friday (Oct. 28).

During his remarks, Haass said that China’s threatening behavior and aggression towards Taiwan is unacceptable to Washington and it should make that clear to Beijing, reported CNA. Haass advocates for the U.S. to adopt a new approach of “strategic clarity,” rather than “strategic ambiguity."

However, he added that “strategic clarity” should not be interpreted as unconditional support for Taipei. Taiwan must avoid unilateral provocative behavior that might antagonize China.

While China’s aggressive posture toward Taiwan is unacceptable to the U.S., the CFR president made it clear that Washington still abides by its “one-China” policy. He emphasized the U.S. is opposed to any unilateral action, whether by Beijing or Taipei, which would jeopardize the status-quo and peace in the region.

When taking questions from the audience, Haass said that China is becoming increasingly impatient with regard to the status-quo regarding Taiwan. Also, Xi Jinping (習近平) is likely to turn his attention to Taiwan, especially if there is a serious economic downturn in China over the next few years.

Therefore, Taiwan should invest more resources in its own security and also try to reduce dependency on China’s economy, he said.
CFR
Richard Haas
cross-strait tensions
strategic clarity

RELATED ARTICLES

Defense minister says Taiwan ready for China attack
Defense minister says Taiwan ready for China attack
2022/10/25 13:13
Pew poll shows 82% of Americans think Taiwan-China tensions serious problem
Pew poll shows 82% of Americans think Taiwan-China tensions serious problem
2022/10/20 18:26
Philippine president calls for peace in Taiwan Strait
Philippine president calls for peace in Taiwan Strait
2022/09/26 12:00
China lodges 'serious complaints' with US over Taiwan Policy Act
China lodges 'serious complaints' with US over Taiwan Policy Act
2022/09/16 13:14
Taiwan calls China's military drills 'absurd and savage'
Taiwan calls China's military drills 'absurd and savage'
2022/08/16 18:45