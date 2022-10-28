Ireland-Afghanistan T20 World Cup game abandoned due to rain

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Afghanistan had a second game washed out within three days at the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup after its Group 1 match against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled Friday because of persistent rain.

Afghanistan’s Super 12 game against 2021 finalist New Zealand was also washed out on Wednesday, leaving the team with two points from three games.

The point moved Ireland into second spot in Group 1 two days after its upset over England in a rain-reduced match.

England was due to play defending champion Australia later Friday in the second game of a double-header at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams have had an early loss in the Super 12 stage and are conscious that another defeat could end their chances of progressing to the semifinals.

Ireland, which advanced to the second round after placing second in its preliminary group last week, will move to Brisbane for a game on Monday against Australia. Afghanistan's next game is against 2014 champion Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports