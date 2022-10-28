Photo of the Day: Lithuanian rum + Taiwan pineapple = Ukraine flag

TAPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (Oct. 27) posted a video of a reception that included footage of a "Peace Cocktail" consisting of Lithuanian rum and Taiwanese pineapple juice, designed to match the colors of the Ukraine flag.

At a Taiwan-Ukraine Friendship reception held at the Taipei Guest House on Wednesday (Oct. 26), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) pledged that Taiwan would donate around US$56 million (NT$1.8 billion) to Ukraine. According to Wu, the funds will aid the Ukraine government and rebuild schools, hospitals, and other infrastructure.

Wu said some of these funds will be utilized for Taiwan's efforts to work with "like-minded and eastern European nations," including Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Lithuania. He added that “by joining together, we will be able to rebuild Ukraine."

In addition, Wu said Taiwan-Europe Connectivity Scholarships will be made available to Ukrainian students in 2023. He added that applications are already being taken for the Taiwan Scholarship and Taiwan Fellowship and the government is calling on Taiwan universities to open up additional scholarships to Ukrainian students.

Among the foreign dignitaries present were Ukrainian parliamentarians Kira Rudik and Yulia Klymenko, former Ukrainian lawmaker Hanna Hopko, and Zygimantas Pavilionis, deputy chair of the Committee on European Affairs in the Lithuanian parliament. During a speech delivered at the event, Hopko thanked Taiwan for its assistance to Ukraine and recalled that when she met with Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), Taiwan's representative to the U.S., she was excited to receive a gift made in Taiwan that read "Stand with Ukraine."

Hopko said that Hsiao then showed her the "Peace Cocktail" invention, which combines Lithuanian Rum with Taiwanese pineapple juice to form the blue and yellow colors of the Ukraine flag. During the reception at Taipei Guest House, Hopko suggested that the name of the drink be changed to "Victory Cocktail," because "Ukraine will eventually win," reported MOFA.



(MOFA photo)



