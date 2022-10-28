Couple in central Taiwan found guilty for sharing pornography on Twitter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man and woman were found guilty by a court in Changhua County on Friday (Oct. 28) for public indecency and sharing obscene pornographic materials online.

The case marks the first time that someone has been sentenced for sharing pornographic materials on Twitter in Taiwan.

The defendants, a 23-year-old woman surnamed Chang (張) and a 25-year-old man surnamed Chiu (邱), were arrested at a residence in Changhua’s Yuanlin City in August 2021. LTN reported that police caught them in the act of filming pornographic content for their online followers.

According to reports, the pair used a Twitter account to share indecent photos and to promote pornographic activity through an unidentified online messaging application. At the time of their arrest, the Twitter account had over 160,000 followers, while the group on the messaging app had almost 30,000 members, according to court documents.

Viewers were asked to pay a fee of NT$6,000 (US$186) to receive a link to a group on the messaging application. There, they could watch sex acts involving Chang and Chiu in real time. The pair earned close to NT$700,000 (US$28,000) in less than a year through the pornographic business.

The couple’s activities were discovered by police because the photos they shared on their Twitter profile were shot at famous spots all over Taiwan. Nude photos and videos of Chang posing as a “slave dog” were taken at the Taichung Highspeed Rail Station, the main road in Kenting, the Tianwei Highway Garden in Changhua, and many other famous tourist locations around Taiwan.

The pair took obscene photos and videos at 13 public locations, resulting in 13 charges of public indecency and for posting lewd content on a public forum. Chang was sentenced to 100 days in jail, while Chiu was sentenced to 120 days in jail. Their case can still be appealed, LTN reported.