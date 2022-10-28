Taiwan reports 34,556 local COVID cases, down 7.1% from last week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Oct. 28) announced 34,556 local COVID cases, a 7.1% decrease from the same day last week.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), also confirmed 46 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 7,626,103. The 57 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 12,620.

Local cases

The local cases include 15,616 males, 18,914 females, and 26 under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 57 deaths announced on Friday included 33 males and 24 females ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 56 had a history of chronic disease, and 36 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from Sept. 2 to Oct. 25 and the dates of death were from Sept. 12 to Oct. 25.

Imported cases

The 46 imported cases included 23 males and 23 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has confirmed 7,626,103 cases, of which 7,589,779 were local and 36,270 were imported. Thus far, 12,603 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.