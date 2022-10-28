Flexible Paper Market Trends, Sales and Revenue Analysis and Global Forecast to 2030

Global Flexible Paper Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Flexible Paper Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Flexible paper is a type of eco-friendly packaging and provides benefits such as durability, strength, stiffness, and excellent sealing properties and also maintains hygiene of the food products. The global Flexible Paper market is being driven by growing paper packaging production to support the market growth. For instance, according to Statista, the growth has been witnessed in the packaging paper and paperboard production in China went from 62.8 million metric tons in 2018 to 65.2 million metric tons in 2019, largest among other Asian countries. Another important driving factor is the rising e-commerce sales which promote the demand for durable packaging. For instance, according to Statista, in 2020, retail e-commerce sales were USD 4.28 trillion worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging to reduce wastage, introduction of innovative products, enhancing packaged food & beverages industry and development of transportation system will provide new opportunities for the global Flexible Paper industry. However, lack of awareness regarding the availability of this packaging and availability of affordable substitutes may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global Flexible Paper Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 in terms of market share due to increasing favorable government initiatives to promote manufacturing sector as well as to promote the use of ecofriendly packaging, increasing product innovations and presence of large players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huhtamaki Group

International Paper

DS Smith

Oji Holdings Corporation

Georgia-Pacific

Packaging Corporation of America

Detmold Group

Magnum Packaging

Tetra Pak International

WestRock Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Uncoated Paper

Coater Paper

Sack Kraft Paper

Gift Wraps

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive and Allied Industries

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

