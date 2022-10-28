Fiber Drums Market Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022 to 2030

Global Fiber Drums Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Fiber Drums Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Fiber drums are the storage cylinders made from fibreboard, which is recyclable, eco-friendly and provide benefits such as durability, strength, stiffness, excellent sealing properties and ease of handling in affordable prices. The global Fiber Drums market is being driven by rising e-commerce sales which promote the demand for durable packaging. For instance, according to Statista, in 2020, retail e-commerce sales were USD 4.28 trillion and are expected to reach USD 5.4 Trillion by 2023 worldwide. Another important driving factor is the increasing production of hazardous chemicals as it is feasible for the storage & transportation of liquids & adhesives. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging to reduce wastage, introduction of innovative products, and development of transportation system will provide new opportunities for the global Fiber Drums industry. However, lack of agility in industrial packaging manufacturers and availability of affordable substitutes may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The regional analysis for the global Fiber Drums Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 in terms of market share due to developed manufacturing sector, high adoption of the use of ecofriendly packaging, increasing product innovations, enhancing end-use industries and presence of large players in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Greif Inc.
Mauser Group B.V.
C. L. Smith
TPL Plastech Ltd.
Three Rivers Packaging Inc.
Industrial Container Services
Milford Barrel Co. Inc.
Enviro-Pak Inc.
Orlando Drum and Container Corporation
Sonoco Product Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Closure Type:
Metal Closure
Plastic Closure
Fiber Closure
By Capacity:
Below 25 Gallons
25-50 Gallons
50-75 Gallons
Above 75 Gallons
By End Use:
Chemical Industry
Food & Agro-allied Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Building & Construction Industry
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
