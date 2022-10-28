Fiber Drums Market Profiles, Major Dynamics and Global Forecast to 2022 to 2030

Global Fiber Drums Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Fiber Drums Market is valued approximately at USD $Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Fiber drums are the storage cylinders made from fibreboard, which is recyclable, eco-friendly and provide benefits such as durability, strength, stiffness, excellent sealing properties and ease of handling in affordable prices. The global Fiber Drums market is being driven by rising e-commerce sales which promote the demand for durable packaging. For instance, according to Statista, in 2020, retail e-commerce sales were USD 4.28 trillion and are expected to reach USD 5.4 Trillion by 2023 worldwide. Another important driving factor is the increasing production of hazardous chemicals as it is feasible for the storage & transportation of liquids & adhesives. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging to reduce wastage, introduction of innovative products, and development of transportation system will provide new opportunities for the global Fiber Drums industry. However, lack of agility in industrial packaging manufacturers and availability of affordable substitutes may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global Fiber Drums Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 in terms of market share due to developed manufacturing sector, high adoption of the use of ecofriendly packaging, increasing product innovations, enhancing end-use industries and presence of large players in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Greif Inc.

Mauser Group B.V.

C. L. Smith

TPL Plastech Ltd.

Three Rivers Packaging Inc.

Industrial Container Services

Milford Barrel Co. Inc.

Enviro-Pak Inc.

Orlando Drum and Container Corporation

Sonoco Product Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Closure Type:

Metal Closure

Plastic Closure

Fiber Closure

By Capacity:

Below 25 Gallons

25-50 Gallons

50-75 Gallons

Above 75 Gallons

By End Use:

Chemical Industry

Food & Agro-allied Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

