Allulose Market Development, Demand, Healthy CAGR, Leaders and Forecast Outlook 2022 to 2030

Global Allulose Market to reach USD $ billion by 2027.Global Allulose Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Allulose are naturally found in some foods, such as dried fruits, fruits, maple syrup and others but it can also be made in laboratories. The consumption of allulose is considered as a healthy substitute for sugar. The global Allulose market is being driven by rising product launches. For instance, in 2019, Blue California company launched natural rare sugar allulose created from natural substrates using a bioconversion technology to produce non-GMO sweetener. Another important driving factor is the growing prevalence of obesity cases globally. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, there were 42.4% prevalence of obesity in U.S. in 2017 – 2018. Also, according to the World Health Organization, in 2019, approximately 38.2 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight globally. Furthermore, the rising awareness about availability of healthy sugar alternatives, increasing health-conscious consumers around the world who prefer food products with less calories and increasing weight management plans promoting the use of sugar alternatives are creating new opportunities for the global Allulose industry. However, presence of low-cost substitutes may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the global Allulose Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the awareness among the consumers regarding health benefits of consuming allulose, presence of large companies and increasing investments in the research & development activities in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to expansion of confectionary industry, large consumer base, preference for healthy food diet, rising personal income in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Tate & Lyle PLC

CJ CheilJedang

Bonumose LLC

Cargill Inc

Ingredion Incorporated

Samyang Corporation

Anderson Global Group

Eat Just Inc.

Wellversed

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Powder Allulose

Liquid Allulose

Crystals Allulose

By End-Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Food Service Providers

Retail/ Households

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

