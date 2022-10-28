Aircraft Oxygen System Market Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Rapid Growth During 2022 to 2030

Global Aircraft Oxygen System Market to reach USD 6.87 billion by 2027.Global Aircraft Oxygen System Market is valued approximately at USD 4.47 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.33% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Aircraft Oxygen System provides oxygen to the passengers and crew during the flight operation if cabin air pressure reduces while above 12,000 ft. operation, or in emergency conditions. The global Aircraft Oxygen System market is being driven by increase in passengers’ movement via air which thereby increases air traffic. For instance, according to Statista, there has been increase in the international tourist arrivals from 1.4 billion in 2018 to 1.46 billion arrivals in 2019. The other driving factor for the market growth is the continuous induction of new aircrafts. For instance, in 2020, Airbus SE had delivered 566 aircraft to India and further 566 aircrafts by the end of 2021. Furthermore, high use of research & development activities in the technological advancements, developing aviation industry and increasing private investments by the key players to manufacture new aircrafts & oxygen systems will provide new opportunities for the global Aircraft Oxygen System industry. However, long life span of aircrafts reduces replacement cycle and high fair prices of airlines in passenger tickets impacts air travel and may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for the global Aircraft Oxygen System Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the presence of large aircrafts manufacturers, increasing investments by the private companies in aviation sector and adoption of advanced technologies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Collins Aerospace, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace

NetAcquire Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen

Technodinamika

Cobham Limited

Adams Rite Aerospace Inc.

East/West Industries, Inc.

Essex Industries, Inc.

BAE Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System:

Passenger Oxygen System

Crew Oxygen System

By Component:

Oxygen Storage

Oxygen Delivery

Oxygen Mask

By Mechanism:

Chemical Oxygen Generator

Compressed Oxygen System

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

