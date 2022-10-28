Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market 2022 Industry Development, Strategy, Survey and Recent Trends 2030

Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2027.Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market is valued approximately at USD 9.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Wireless and mobile backhaul gathers data from users and transports it to a network, such as an academic institution, government agency, or major institution, or to the internet. The mobile and wireless backhaul helps manage and distribute large amounts of data, which is advantageous to the user since it improves the user’s experience. Due to increased smartphone penetration and improved connection, the number of mobile internet users around the world is quickly growing. Increased internet connectivity has resulted in an increase in mobile data traffic throughout the world. The need for network bandwidth has risen dramatically as mobile data traffic has gained popularity. For instance, as per Statista, in 2021, the number of smartphone users in India is expected to exceed 760 million, with the global number of smartphone users expected to exceed 3.8 billion. China has about 912 million smartphone users in 2021, more than any other country. India had the second-highest number of smartphone users, though it was less than half as compared to China. Furthermore, growing adoption of small cells further propel the market growth in the upcoming years. However, case-by-case examination before certain deployments may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The APAC mobile and wireless backhaul market is expected to develop rapidly in the next years. With the continual growth in mobile data traffic, APAC has a lot of potential in terms of backhaul installations because the region is seeing a lot of spending. Large-scale investments have resulted from the shift in mindset from traditional wired backhaul to wireless connections.

Major market player included in this report are:

DragonWave-X

NEC Corporation

Blu Wireless

AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation

EC SYSTEM

Intracom Telecom

Proxim Wireless

CommScope

Broadcom

CableFree

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Equipment

Services

By Equipment:

Microwave

Millimeter Wave

Sub-6 GHz

By Service:

Designing and Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Network technology:

3G and 2G

4G

5G

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

