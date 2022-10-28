Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market 2022 Industry Development, Strategy, Survey and Recent Trends 2030

Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market to reach USD 16.8 billion by 2027.Global Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market is valued approximately at USD 9.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Wireless and mobile backhaul gathers data from users and transports it to a network, such as an academic institution, government agency, or major institution, or to the internet. The mobile and wireless backhaul helps manage and distribute large amounts of data, which is advantageous to the user since it improves the user’s experience. Due to increased smartphone penetration and improved connection, the number of mobile internet users around the world is quickly growing. Increased internet connectivity has resulted in an increase in mobile data traffic throughout the world. The need for network bandwidth has risen dramatically as mobile data traffic has gained popularity. For instance, as per Statista, in 2021, the number of smartphone users in India is expected to exceed 760 million, with the global number of smartphone users expected to exceed 3.8 billion. China has about 912 million smartphone users in 2021, more than any other country. India had the second-highest number of smartphone users, though it was less than half as compared to China. Furthermore, growing adoption of small cells further propel the market growth in the upcoming years. However, case-by-case examination before certain deployments may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
The APAC mobile and wireless backhaul market is expected to develop rapidly in the next years. With the continual growth in mobile data traffic, APAC has a lot of potential in terms of backhaul installations because the region is seeing a lot of spending. Large-scale investments have resulted from the shift in mindset from traditional wired backhaul to wireless connections.
Major market player included in this report are:
DragonWave-X
NEC Corporation
Blu Wireless
AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation
EC SYSTEM
Intracom Telecom
Proxim Wireless
CommScope
Broadcom
CableFree
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Equipment
Services
By Equipment:
Microwave
Millimeter Wave
Sub-6 GHz
By Service:
Designing and Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
By Network technology:
3G and 2G
4G
5G
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
