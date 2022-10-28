Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

Global Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Needle-free injector, also known as needle less injection, is a tool used to push fluid medications, medicines and vaccines into the body through the skin by a combination of pressure and high velocity from syringe without a needle. The major factor driving the growth of market is increasing number of communicable diseases due to injuries from used needle and syringe, As per AMA Journal of Ethics, needle stick injuries are common in health care sector. It is estimated that 600,000 to 800,000 needle stick injuries are reported per year in the United States. As per jcrsmed.org, globally, more than 35 million health care workers are at risk of acquiring needle stick injuries every year. Rising population of diabetic patients globally, is increasing the demand for needle-free insulin delivery devices. According to idf.org, approximately 463 million adults (20 to 79 years) in 2019 were suffering from diabetes and by 2045, this number is expected to rise up to 700 million. However, high development cost of Needle-free injections as compared to needle injections, lack of skilled professional & restricted use of needle-free injectors may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growing demand for vaccination and self-injection devices is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The region wise analysis of the global Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors market study is considered for the following key regions; Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growth in healthcare sectors and the regulatory approval for new needle-free vaccine injection. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases and merger and acquisition by major companies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors across the European.
Major market player included in this report are:
INJEX pharma AG
Endo International plc
Antares Pharma, Inc
PharmaJet
Bioject Medical Technologies Inc
European Pharma Group
Valeritas, Inc
Medicals International Technologies, Inc
National Medical Products Inc.
Penjet Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product type:
Fillable Needle-free injection
Prefilled Needle-free injection
By Usability:
Reusable Needle-free injection
Disposable Needle-free injection
By Site of Delivery:
Intra dermal injection
Intramuscular injection
Subcutaneous injection
By Technology:
laser-based needle free injection
Vibration-based needle free injection
Spring-based needle free injection
Jet-based needle free injection
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
