Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2022-2030

Global Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3371

Market Overview

Needle-free injector, also known as needle less injection, is a tool used to push fluid medications, medicines and vaccines into the body through the skin by a combination of pressure and high velocity from syringe without a needle. The major factor driving the growth of market is increasing number of communicable diseases due to injuries from used needle and syringe, As per AMA Journal of Ethics, needle stick injuries are common in health care sector. It is estimated that 600,000 to 800,000 needle stick injuries are reported per year in the United States. As per jcrsmed.org, globally, more than 35 million health care workers are at risk of acquiring needle stick injuries every year. Rising population of diabetic patients globally, is increasing the demand for needle-free insulin delivery devices. According to idf.org, approximately 463 million adults (20 to 79 years) in 2019 were suffering from diabetes and by 2045, this number is expected to rise up to 700 million. However, high development cost of Needle-free injections as compared to needle injections, lack of skilled professional & restricted use of needle-free injectors may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growing demand for vaccination and self-injection devices is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The region wise analysis of the global Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors market study is considered for the following key regions; Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growth in healthcare sectors and the regulatory approval for new needle-free vaccine injection. Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing prevalence of chronic diseases and merger and acquisition by major companies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors across the European.

Major market player included in this report are:

INJEX pharma AG

Endo International plc

Antares Pharma, Inc

PharmaJet

Bioject Medical Technologies Inc

European Pharma Group

Valeritas, Inc

Medicals International Technologies, Inc

National Medical Products Inc.

Penjet Corporation

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3371

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product type:

Fillable Needle-free injection

Prefilled Needle-free injection

By Usability:

Reusable Needle-free injection

Disposable Needle-free injection

By Site of Delivery:

Intra dermal injection

Intramuscular injection

Subcutaneous injection

By Technology:

laser-based needle free injection

Vibration-based needle free injection

Spring-based needle free injection

Jet-based needle free injection

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3371

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3371

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few more reports-

Automated Waste Collection Systems Market

Calorimeter and Photometer Market

Genital Herpes Treatment Market

Biopsy Guidance System Market

GaN Semiconductor Devices Market

Secure Access Service Edge Market

Large Molecule Bioanalytical Technologies Market

Laparoscopic power morcellators Market