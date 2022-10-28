Content Delivery Network Market supply, demand, and future forecasts 2022 to 2030

Global Content Delivery Network Market to reach USD 36.25 billion by 2027.Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market is valued approximately at USD 14.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.10% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Content delivery network is a geographically distributed group of servers which work together to provide fast delivery of internet content. A CDN allows for the quick transfer of assets needed for loading Internet content including HTML pages, javascript files, stylesheets, images, and videos. Rise in digital marketing, online gaming and continuous investment in network infrastructure across the world is fueling demand for content delivery network. For instance, according to Statista, revenue of worldwide enterprises network infrastructure has increased from USD 51.05 billion in 2016 has increased to USD 53.77 billion in 2020. Also, revenue of service provider network infrastructure has increased from USD 122.01 billion in 2016 to USD 133.68 billion in 2020. Further, complex architecture and concerns about quality of services are expected to boost the demand during forecast period. However, rising consumer interest in Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and technological advancements in the sector are anticipated to push the market further towards growth.. According to Statista, number of OTT video users worldwide has went up to 2130.41 million in 2020 from 1655.29 million in 2017.

Among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, Asia Pacific is dominating the world in terms of market revenue and is also expected to grow with the highest growth rate during forecast period. Factors attributed to growth in Asia Pacific is growing population, which is increasing need for technological advancements in networking infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

Akamai Technologies

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Limelight Networks

Verizon

AT&T Intellectual Property

Google LLC

Microsoft

CenturyLink

Deutsche Telekom AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Content-type:

Static CDN

Dynamic CDN

By Solutions:

Media Delivery

Web Performance Optimization

Cloud Security

By Service Provider:

Traditional Commercial CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer-to-peer CDN

Telecom CDN

By End-use:

Advertising

E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Gaming

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

