Plastic Pails Market SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Plastic Pails Market to reach USD 0.57 billion by 2027.Global Plastic Pails Market is valued approximately USD 0.42 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Plastic Pails are the plastic containers used for storing materials. The materials are of varied nature ranging from solid, liquid to semi-liquid items and are used in various industries ranging from paints & coatings, agriculture, food & beverages to industrial and many more. Increasing usage in the end-user industries such as food & beverages, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and rising manufacturing and industrial production in the economy are some factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the least developed countries improved their production to 7.1%, in the year end 2019 from 5.9%, in the year 2018 Whereas, the developing countries improved their growth rate to 3%, in the year 2019 from 2.7% in the year 2018. Therefore, with an increase in the production performance in the economy, there will be an ultimate increase in the Plastic Pails, in the long run. However, Discontinuation of various manufacturing firms due to COVID-19 pandemic and lack of availability of raw materials hinders the growth of Plastic Pails market in the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing demand towards recyclable plastic and increased use of plastic pails over steel, aluminum and metal pails is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.
The regional analysis of global Plastic Pails market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World for analysis and estimation. North America is the significant region in terms of largest market share across the world owing to increase in demand from the end user industries Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rapid industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plastic Pails market across Asia Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Time Technoplast ltd
Grief Inc
Mauser Group N.VNCI Packaging
FDL Packaging Group
Great Western Containers Inc
Berry Global Inc
Rieke Corporation
M&M Industries Inc
Balmer Lawrie & Co ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product type:
Open top/head
Close top/head
By Material type:
PE
PP
PET
PVC
Others
By Capacity:
Up to 3 Litres
3-5 litres
5-10 litres
10-20 litres
Above 20 litres
By End Use:
Paints & Coatings
Inks, Dyes & Pigments
Petroleum & Lubricants
Agrochemicals & Fertilizers
Food & Beverage Ingredients
Other Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
