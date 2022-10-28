Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging Market Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022 to 2030

Global Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Single portion cosmetic packaging refers to a single jar or a tube filled with a single cosmetic product. This comes in variety of forms ranging from plastic, glass. metal and many other, depending upon its need and use. Ultimate increase in the shelf-life of the product due to single portion packaging and increasing demand of cosmetics product are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to Statista, Loreal Paris generated USD 30.8 billion of revenue in the year 2019 and the figure went up to USD 32.81 billion in the year 2020 through the sale of its cosmetics product. With an increase in the demand for cosmetics there will be an ultimate rise in the single portion cosmetics packaging market, in the long run. However, consumption of the product in large quantities impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, shift towards organic cosmetic products and increase in innovations in the cosmetics sector is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.

The regional analysis of global Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging market when considering for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World has led to the analysis that Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in awareness towards personal care. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as changing lifestyle habits would create lucrative growth prospects for the Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging market across European region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Yuyao Weida Sprayer Co ltd

Berry Global Inc

Albea Beauty Holdings SA

Agthe Packaging Company

Eastar Cosmetic Packaging

American Flexpack

RAEPAK ltd

AptarGroup Inc

Libo Cosmetics Company ltd

Shaoxing Shangyu Yastar Plastic Co ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paper

By Product:

Sachets

Stick Pack

Tubes

Pouches

Ampoules

Other

Application:

Hair care

Skincare

Nail care

Make-up

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

