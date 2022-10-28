Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging Market Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022 to 2030

Global Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Single portion cosmetic packaging refers to a single jar or a tube filled with a single cosmetic product. This comes in variety of forms ranging from plastic, glass. metal and many other, depending upon its need and use. Ultimate increase in the shelf-life of the product due to single portion packaging and increasing demand of cosmetics product are factors contributing to the market growth. For instance: according to Statista, Loreal Paris generated USD 30.8 billion of revenue in the year 2019 and the figure went up to USD 32.81 billion in the year 2020 through the sale of its cosmetics product. With an increase in the demand for cosmetics there will be an ultimate rise in the single portion cosmetics packaging market, in the long run. However, consumption of the product in large quantities impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, shift towards organic cosmetic products and increase in innovations in the cosmetics sector is likely to increase the growth of the market in the forecasting period.
The regional analysis of global Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging market when considering for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World has led to the analysis that Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increase in awareness towards personal care. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as changing lifestyle habits would create lucrative growth prospects for the Single Portion Cosmetic Packaging market across European region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Yuyao Weida Sprayer Co ltd
Berry Global Inc
Albea Beauty Holdings SA
Agthe Packaging Company
Eastar Cosmetic Packaging
American Flexpack
RAEPAK ltd
AptarGroup Inc
Libo Cosmetics Company ltd
Shaoxing Shangyu Yastar Plastic Co ltd
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Plastic
Glass
Metal
Paper
By Product:
Sachets
Stick Pack
Tubes
Pouches
Ampoules
Other
Application:
Hair care
Skincare
Nail care
Make-up
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
