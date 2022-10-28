Anticoccidial Drugs Market Industry Analysis, size and Trends, 2022-2030

Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Coccidiosis is a parasite disease caused by Coccidian protozoa, a single-celled parasite. It can only be seen under a microscope. Coccidiosis can infect cattle species as well as wild animals, and it is more common when animals and birds are gathered in large groups. The mucosal and submucosal tissues in the animals’ and birds’ digestive tracts are damaged by this disease. In addition, this disease causes a reduction in egg production in chickens and is also responsible for flock mortality. The market is driven by advancements in veterinary healthcare and increased incidence of coccidiosis. For instance, Creative Diagnostics announced the launch of a series of novel anticoccidial medication analysis products and services for its global clients in April 2019. Furthermore, a straight programme is formed by the addition of the same ionophore anticoccidial to the starter and growth feeds. Ionophores accounted for 82 percent of all non-medically important antimicrobials sold and distributed in the United States in 2017, total 4,394,850 kg. However, Growing uses of alternative treatments, such as vaccines and herbal medicines may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America is the largest global market for anticoccidial drugs. The market for anticoccidial medicines in North America is currently experiencing substantial expansion. This is due to the availability of a variety of anticoccidial drugs, including chemicals and polyether ionophores, as well as the use of anticoccidials in animal feed as a preventive measure. Furthermore, factors such as growing knowledge about coccidiosis prevention, safe animal food supply, and high expenditure in R&D, primarily for creating innovative products, are expected to drive the growth of the North American anticoccidial drugs market during the projected period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ceva Animal Health Inc.

Zoetis Animal Healthcare

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

MSD Animal Health

Bayer AG

Impextraco NV

Vetoquinol SA

Huvepharma

Virbac

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug type:

Ionophore Anticoccidials

Chemical Derivative Anticoccidials

By Animal:

Poultry

Swine

Fish

Cattle

Companion Animals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

