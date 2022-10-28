Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Market Demand And Forecast 2022-2030

Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Blood flow in the front part of the brain is measured using functional near-infrared (fNIR) optical brain imaging, which is subjected to near-infrared light for supervision. As patients go about their daily tasks, fNIR devices enable real-time monitoring of tissue oxygenation in the brain. The market is driven by emerging trends in product and rising prevalence of neurological disorders. For instance, PerkinElmer Inc.’s COX 2 probe, a targeted NIR dye, detects cyclooxygenase-2, which is generated in early-stage cancer. Oncology medicines and diagnostic devices are developed more quickly using these dyes. Furthermore, increasing expenditure on healthcare further boost the market growth. According to the American Hospital Association, there are about 5,198 hospitals in the United States. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, spending on healthcare increased by 4.6 percent in 2018, with an average of USD 11,172 spent per person. However, reimbursement challenges may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America dominated the market for near infrared imaging total revenue, and is anticipated to expand the market over the forecast period. Consumers’ high disposable income, as well as the rapid adoption of technologically advanced medical gadgets and diagnostic procedures, have all contributed to this increase. The market in the United States is projected to grow as a result of a significant number of cancer cases recorded in the country. According to the American Cancer Society, 1685,210 new cancer cases were discovered in the United States in 2016.

Major market player included in this report are:

NIRx Medical Technologies LLC

Artinis Medical Systems

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Soterix Medical Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Spectratech Inc

Gowerlabs Ltd

Biopac Systems Inc.

Cephalon

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Dementia

Traumatic Brain Injury

Sleep Disorders

Other Application Types

By End user:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

