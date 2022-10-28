Para-tert-Octylphenol Market Future Trends Analysis 2030

Global Para-tert-Octylphenol Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Para-tert-Octylphenol Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Para-tert-Octylphenol is a base ingredient for emulsion polymer manufacturing, used in paints, especially for marine paints that provide resistance to saline waters. It is highly demanded in automotive and paint industry. Some other applications include usage in rubber, inks, and paint & coatings. Increase in demand from the automotive industry is expected to fuel the Para-tert-Octylphenol Market. Usage in paint & coating compound manufacturing is also propelling the market growth. For instance, global decorative paint industry witnessed growth from 14% in first quarter in 2020, to 22% in end of the year, fueling the basic manufacturing ingredient market as well, including Para-tert-Octyphenol market. However, certain disadvantages to environment and rising environmental awareness may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Para-tert-Octylphenol Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period benefitted by presence of countries holding largest industrial cleaning chemicals market, as para-tert-octyphenol is a base ingredient in industrial cleanser and detergents. Also, China is expected to boost the growth in region, being the highest consumer for the product, owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers from of industries associated with end use. This fuels the growth of para-tert-octylphenol market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ICC Industries B.V

Hangzhou J&H Chemical Co.Ltd.

Leap Chem Co.Ltd

Skyrun Industrial Co.Ltd.

Xingrui Industry Co.Limited

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

PCC Group

Beijing Jiyi Chemical

THI Group Shanghai

Hexion GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Printing Inks

Electrical insulating varnishes

Paper Coating,

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

