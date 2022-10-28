Acrylic Adhesives Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Acrylic Adhesives Market to reach USD 10.47 billion by 2027.Global Acrylic Adhesives Market is valued approximately USD 8.84 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview
Acrylic adhesive is the synthetic fiber based out of polymer, these adhesives can hold extreme temperature, build strength and peel stresses. They could replace metal fasteners for static and dynamic loads for bonding most plastics, aluminum, steel and oily metal surfaces They have multiple applications such as holding wood, metal glass, and other waterproof items. Increasing construction and packaging industry in spite of pandemic packaging industry is the largest end user industry of acrylic adhesive and strong growth over construction activities are the major driven factor for growth of adhesive market. For instance, according to department for promotion of industry and internal trade, of India In 2018-2019 budget, INR 6,450 crores has been allocated for smart city project against Rs 6,169 crore in 2018-2019 budget ; Indonesian government would be investing USD 450 billion in construction sector. However, stringent environmental regulations over different regions and the impact of Covid19 pandemic might hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growing end-uses of acrylic adhesives and increasing exports from different regions is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Acrylic Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia pacific region is expected to dominate the market owing to strong growth in construction activities, rising packaging industry , and growing ecommerce industry.
Major market player included in this report are:
Ashland
Arkema
Avery dennison corporation
Dymax
Franklin international
HB Fuller international
Henkel AG and CO. KGaA
Hexcel corporation
Huntsman International LLC
3M
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Water based
Solvent based
Reactive
Other technologies
By End user industry:
Packaging
Building and construction
Transportation
Appliances
Electrical and electronics
Sporting goods
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Key Benefits of This Market Research:
- Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
- Neutral perspective on the market performance
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
- Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
- Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
- In-depth analysis of the Market
- Overview of the regional outlook of the Market
