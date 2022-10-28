Crankshaft Position Sensor Market to Create Favorable Opportunities for investors 2022 to 2030

Global Crankshaft Position Sensor Market to reach USD $billion by 2027.Global Crankshaft Position Sensor Market is valued at approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Crankshaft position sensor provides information about the position or speed of rotation of a crankshaft in an internal combustion to the engine management system used to govern ignition system parameters. The sensor is applicable in automobiles and forms an integral part in fuel systems. Increasing adoption of crankshaft position sensor in vehicles is expected to fuel the Crankshaft Position Sensor Market. Stringent vehicle emission regulations around the globe along with increasing production of automobile globally is also propelling the market growth. For instance, in September 2017, Denso launched Crankshaft position sensor for Toyota and Lexus models, ensuring its reach to approx. 5.5 million vehicles. However, high cost of research and development may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Crankshaft Position Sensor Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Mainly responsible factor is the growth of automotive sector in China and India. Also, rapid modernization and on-going research in the region’s automobile sector. Among all the applications, automobile sector holds the largest share of the crankshaft position sensor market, so growth in automobile sector eventually fuels crankshaft position sensor market.

Major market player included in this report are:

ACDelco Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorshaft

Bosch

Vemo

Wenzhou Credit Parts

Shanghai Spabb Industry Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Linear Position Sensor

Rotary Position Sensor

Proximity Sensors

By Technology:

Hall-Effect Sensor

Magnetoresistive Sensor

By End-use:

Aerospace

Automobile

Other

By Output:

Analog

Digital

By Contact:

Contact

No Contact

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

