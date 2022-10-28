Seaweed Protein Market Emerging Analysis, Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2030

Global Seaweed Protein Market to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2027.Global Seaweed Protein Market is valued approximately at USD 0.46 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Seaweed protein is a form of algae found in marine, it contains high nutritional values such as calcium, vitamin K, Iron and have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The global Seaweed Protein market is being driven by growing cultivation & farming of seaweed. For instance, in 2020, WWF invested USD 1.5 million in seaweed startup Ocean Rainforest for sustainable farming of seaweed. Another important driving factor is the rising demand for products with high nutritional content as people have begun to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, the rising demand for organic foods and expansion of end user industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, foods and others along with increasing demand for plant-based foods worldwide will provide new opportunities for the global Seaweed Protein industry. However, high levels of variability in seaweed proteins and low concentration of some essential amino acids (EAAs) in seaweeds may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis for the global Seaweed Protein Market is based on the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to large scale of production as well as consumption of edible seaweed, rising personal disposable income, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and adoption of healthy lifestyle in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (US)

Acadian Seaplants (Canada)

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group (China)

Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd. (China)

The Seaweed Company (Netherlands)

Algea (Norway)

Seasol (Australia)

Gelymar (Chile)

Algaia (France)

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Red

Brown

Green

By Extraction Process:

Conventional Method

Current Method

By Application:

Food

Animal Feed & Additives

Personal Care & Cosmetics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

