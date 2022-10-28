Taiwan Palace Museum accused of breaking Ming, Qing dynasty artifacts

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislator Chen I-shin (陳以信) on Friday morning (Oct. 28) accused the National Palace Museum of not only breaking artifacts that date back to the Ming and Qing dynasties, but also attempting to cover up the incidents.

During an interpellation session at Legislative Yuan, Chen said, “I received a report recently that contained a horrendous tip. A national treasure was broken by the Palace Museum staff, and afterwards, the museum’s executives attempted to hide the fact, lie to the world and cover up the national-level scandal.” He asked Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) to launch a full investigation.

Chen alleged that in February 2021, while carrying out the Palace Museum digital archive project, the Qing dynasty (1636–1911) “yellow teacup with green dragon design” was broken by accident while being moved out of storage. “Afterwards, staff members immediately reported to (Palace Museum) Director Wu Mi-cha (吳密察), but Director Wu decided to cover up the accident, forbidding the artifact from being cataloged, recorded, or from having examination reports written.”

“He especially ordered all staff members involved to not speak a word, and all relevant paperwork had to be handled as the most highly classified documents to prevent leaving evidence.” Chen added that while the artifact may have been broken by accident, the Palace Museum’s attempt to hide the fact would definitely be intentional.

If the report is true, this would mark the first time the Palace Museum has broken a national treasure, according to Chen. “We will have to investigate Palace Museum Director Wu Mi-cha’s administrative and political liability.”

“To make matters worse, this was not the sole incident. According to the tip, just recently, the Palace Museum broke a blue-and-white porcelain from the Ming dynasty (1368-1644). This piece of porcelain is even more valuable than the Qing dynasty teacup,” he said. “Yet, Director Wu Mi-cha and Palace Museum executives played the same trick, in an attempt to lie to the world, using the same means to conceal evidence, lying to their superiors and citizens.”

Chen concluded his report by demanding Su summon Wu and investigate the report. If proven to be true, Chen asked that Su apologize to citizens on behalf of the government and Wu step down from his position as the museum’s director.

The National Palace Museum has yet to respond to the accusation at the time of publishing.



(National Palace Museum photo)