Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. ... Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Brooks represented himself during the trial and was charged with driving into a Waukesha Christmas Parade last year, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)