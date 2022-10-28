20 Chinese warplanes, 2 warships tracked around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 20 Chinese military aircraft and two naval vessels around the country, including nine warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) with many crossing the median line Thursday (Oct. 27).

The MND said that 20 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and two People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. that evening. Of the aircraft, nine had intruded on the ADIZ.

The aircraft included two Xi'an JH-7 fighter-bombers, five Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C). Of these, two JH-7 fighter-bombers, the Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and an undetermined number of Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed the median line or its outer edge. The remaining aircraft penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ just to the northeast of Dongsha Island.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.



Map shows intrusions by PLAAF aircraft into Taiwan's ADIZ. (MND image)