Italy: Stabbing at Milan shopping mall kills 1, leaves several injured

A stabbing at a shopping center close to Milan, Italy has left one person dead and four injured, according to Italian authorities and local media.

What do we know so far?

The attack happened at a Carrefour supermarket inside the mall, when the assailant randomly took a knife off the store shelves and began stabbing people.

The stabbing occurred in the southern Milanese commune of Assago.

The victim who died in the attack worked at the Carrefour market, the president of the northern Italian region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, said in a tweet.

Fontana added that the others wounded in the stabbing "fortunately do not seem to be in life-threatening danger."

Spanish footballer Pablo Mari was injured in the stabbing. Mari is on loan from UK club Arsenal and is currently playing for the Italian club A.C. Monza.

Police rule out terrorism motive

Authorities have taken a 46-year-old suspect into custody and ruled out terrorism as a motive, according to reports.

Italian media said that the suspect is suffering from psychological problems and that he had no previous convictions.

What have the reactions been to the stabbing?

Arsenal tweeted that the club's thoughts are with "Pablo Mari and the other victims of today's dreadful incident in Italy."

The club said it has been in "contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt."

Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani also expressed his well-wishes for Mari.

"Dear Pablo, we are all close to you and your family, we wish you well, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon," Galliani said in a message posted on Monza's official Twitter account.

wd/sms (AP, dpa)