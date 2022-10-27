Climate activists target 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' painting

Dutch police arrested three people after climate activists targeted Johannes Vermeer's famous painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring" at a museum in The Hague on Thursday.

Social media images showed activists throwing what looked like soup over the painting at the Mauritshuis museum.

One person glued himself to the glass covering the painting and another to the wall next to the masterpiece.

Police said they made arrests for three people for "public violence against property" without giving details.

Painting undamaged, says museum

The museum told local media that the famous painting was undamaged.

The climate activists also revealed themselves as members of the environmental activist group, Just Stop Oil, with the shirts they wore.

"How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good," one of the activists said in Dutch in a video of the incident circulating online.

He went on to say the rage people felt was how it felt seeing the planet being "destroyed before our very eyes."

Latest painting targeted by climate protesters

The incident is the latest in a string of similar occurrences, with climate protesters throwing either soup or food at famous artworks to grab attention and make a statement about the dangers of climate change.

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil threw soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery some two weeks ago and activists in Germany threw mashed potatoes two days ago at a Claude Monet painting in Postdam, a city near Berlin, to protest fossil fuel production.

Both paintings, as with Vermeer's painting, were enclosed behind protective glass shielding and weren't damaged.

Climate activists in Europe have been gluing themselves to famous paintings through the summer to lodge their protest against new gas and oil extraction projects.

The protests have ramped up as world leaders prepare to gather in Egypt for the United Nation's annual climate conference next month.

rm/sms (Reuters, AFP)