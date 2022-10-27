All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 10 WB/Scranton 5 4 0 1 0 9 15 9 Bridgeport 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 13 Providence 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12 Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10 Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12 Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 13 Hartford 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 17 Toronto 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 14 Belleville 6 3 2 1 0 7 22 22 Cleveland 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 25 Syracuse 5 1 2 0 2 4 21 22 Utica 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 7 Laval 6 1 4 1 0 3 15 22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 5 4 0 1 0 9 24 12 Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19 Texas 6 3 2 0 1 7 20 19 Chicago 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12 Milwaukee 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 15 Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 18 Iowa 4 0 2 0 2 2 7 13

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 11 San Jose 5 4 1 0 0 8 15 8 Coachella Valley 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 14 Tucson 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 13 Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 18 Abbotsford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 20 Colorado 5 2 3 0 0 4 18 18 San Diego 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 20 Calgary 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17 Henderson 6 1 5 0 0 2 15 20

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 3, Laval 2

Toronto 5, Syracuse 3

WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 6, Texas 5

Ontario 2, San Jose 1

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Colorado at Henderson, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Belleville at Rockford, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.