All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|10
|WB/Scranton
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|15
|9
|Bridgeport
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|19
|13
|Providence
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|14
|12
|Hershey
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|10
|Lehigh Valley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|12
|Springfield
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Hartford
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|16
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Toronto
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|16
|14
|Belleville
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|22
|22
|Cleveland
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|25
|Syracuse
|5
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|21
|22
|Utica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Laval
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|15
|22
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|5
|4
|0
|1
|0
|9
|24
|12
|Grand Rapids
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Texas
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|20
|19
|Chicago
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Milwaukee
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|15
|Rockford
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|9
|18
|Iowa
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|13
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|24
|11
|San Jose
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|15
|8
|Coachella Valley
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|19
|14
|Tucson
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|13
|Bakersfield
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|18
|Abbotsford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|20
|Colorado
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|18
|18
|San Diego
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|17
|20
|Calgary
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|17
|Henderson
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|15
|20
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Belleville 3, Laval 2
Toronto 5, Syracuse 3
WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 6, Texas 5
Ontario 2, San Jose 1
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
No games scheduled
Colorado at Henderson, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Belleville at Rockford, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 6 p.m.